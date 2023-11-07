Cyprus official says Israel-Hamas war may give an impetus to regional energy projects

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ energy minister says the political and economic ramifications from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war may provide an impetus to regional energy projects involving his country. He says they include plans for a pipeline conveying natural gas to the east Mediterranean island nation for processing and shipping abroad. Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Tuesday that the fighting in the Gaza Strip and Israel’s desire to boost its energy security also lend weight to a proposed 2,000-megawatt undersea electricity cable that would connect the power grids of Israel and Cyprus to the European mainland via Greece. Papanastasiou says both the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have shown interest in investing in the electricty cable.

