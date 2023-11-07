Democrat Dan McCaffery wins open seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Dan McCaffery has won an open seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, preserving its 5-2 Democratic majority. McCaffery, a judge on a statewide appellate court, beat Republican Carolyn Carluccio in Tuesday’s general election. He had positioned himself as a defender of abortion rights and other rights that he said were under threat from the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority. Millions of dollars had flowed into the race. Much of it came from billionaire Jeffrey Yass, who supported Carluccio, and labor unions and trial lawyers that backed McCaffery.

