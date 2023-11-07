Desert Hot Springs approves contracts to repair major roads damaged by Tropical Storm

The Desert Hot Springs City Council unanimously approved construction contracts to repair the major roads severely damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

N Indian Canyon Drive, Little Morongo, and Dillon Road have been closed since August at the Mission Creek Cross due to the damage sustained from the storm. Assistant City Manager Daniel Porras said in late September that these roads are expected to be closed for six to nine months.

Mission Creek received the equivalent of a 1,000-year storm event, according to the city. Mission Creek crosses the entire city. The road closures have had a major impact on traffic in the area.

"Right now there's absolutely no crossing at Mission Creek, it's completely gone," Porras said regarding Indian Canyon. "Mission Creek's original size and depth have increased. The depth is about double what it was before and the width is about two-to-six times wider." - Desert Hot Springs Assistant City Manager Daniel Porras (9/20/23)

Pierson Bridge was also damaged. It was reopened but repairs need to be made for it to be fully operational again.

Crews work on repairs on damaged Pierson Blvd bridge in Desert Hot Springs

The city council awarded four construction contracts that will cost a combined $8.1 million. The city plans to cover using state and federal funds, submitting reimbursement requests with Caltrans (State) and FHWA (Federal).

The city noted that the projects must all be completed by May 20 in order to receive emergency relief reimbursement.

According to a presentation by Porras Tuesday during the city council meeting, construction on the three major roads will start on Nov. 20, but that could vary depending on FHWA approval for reimbursement.

Construction on Pierson Bridge, which started on Sept. 1, is expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 2024.

Little Morongo Road and Indian Canyon Drive are expected to be repaired by March 20, 2024.

Repairs for Dillon Road is scheduled to end on April 20, 2024.

