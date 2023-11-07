House advances effort to censure Rashida Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is moving forward with a second attempt to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for her rhetoric about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. A final vote on the measure is expected Wednesday. The resolution to censure Tlaib is a punishment one step below expulsion from the House. It was introduced by Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia in response to what he calls Tlaib’s comments advancing antisemitic rhetoric. It advanced after an effort to table it failed due to several Democratic absences. Tlaib has defended her stances, saying in a statement that Republicans have been “more focused on silencing” her than the growing death toll in Gaza.

