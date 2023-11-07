Japan’s Nintendo profits jump as its game sales get a boost from the hit Super Mario movie

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo is reporting an 18% rise in its net profit for the first fiscal half, as sales were boosted by its hit Super Mario movie. Nintendo reported Tuesday a six-month profit of nearly 271.3 billion yen, or $1.8 billion. Sales surged 21%. Demand is strong for Switch game software, which is getting a healthy lift from the film starring the jumping plumber “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The movie is one of the top-selling animation films on record. Among the games that sold well as a result of the film was “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” which sold 3.2 million units for cumulative sales of 57 million.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.