Librarians turn to civil rights agency to oppose book bans and their firings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Some librarians who’ve been fired as they take a stand against discrimination and banning books are turning to a federal civil-rights enforcement agency for help. Librarians in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming have filed discrimination claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency tasked with enforcing federal laws about workplace discrimination. Teachers in Wyoming and Texas got fired when they refused to go along with banning books in their libraries, while another teacher in Colorado got fired for standing up for anti-racism and LGBTQ+ programs for teens. Attorneys representing their employers declined to comment or didn’t return phone messages seeking comment.

