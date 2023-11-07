Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has won a second term. He defeated Democrat Brandon Presley on Tuesday. Republicans have held the governorship the past 20 years in Mississippi. Presley is a state utility regulator and second cousin of Elvis Presley. He raised more money than Reeves this year as Democrats tried for a rare statewide win in a conservative state in the Deep South. Presley criticized Reeves for not expanding Medicaid to working people in low-wage jobs. Reeves told voters that Mississippi has momentum with job creation and improvements in public education.

