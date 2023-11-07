Mississippi voters choose between a first-term Republican governor and a Democrat related to Elvis

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge has ordered polls in Mississippi’s largest county to remain open an extra hour after several polling places ran out of ballots. Both state political parties and a nonpartisan group petitioned courts for the extra voting time Tuesday evening in Hinds County because of the problems in some Jackson suburbs. More ballots are being provided to the locations. The hard-fought governor’s is between Republican incumbent Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley. Republicans dominate in the conservative state, but Democrats are making an aggressive push for a rare statewide victory in the Deep South. Presley is a state utility regulator and second cousin of Elvis Presley.

