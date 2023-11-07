North Korea threatens to respond to anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets with a ‘shower of shells’
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has criticized rival South Korea for removing a law that banned private activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North, insisting that such activities amount to psychological warfare and threatening to respond with a “shower of shells.” South Korea’s Constitutional Court in September decided to invalidate a 2020 law that criminalized leaf-letting due to concerns it excessively restricts free speech. North Korea is extremely sensitive about any outside attempt to undermine leadership of authoritarian ruler Kim Jong Un as he maintains tight control over his population while severely restricting their access to foreign news.