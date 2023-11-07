Portugal’s prime minister resigns as his government is involved in a corruption investigation

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has resigned as his government is involved in a widespread corruption probe. The announcement sent a shock wave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member. Costa asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation.” The resignation came hours after police arrested Costa’s chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties. The state prosecutor’s office said the Supreme Court was examining suspects’ “use of the prime minister’s name and his involvement” when carrying out allegedly illicit activities.

By HELENA ALVES and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

