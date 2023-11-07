Portuguese police arrest the prime minister’s chief of staff in a corruption probe

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese state prosecutor says police have arrested the chief of staff of Prime Minister António Costa while raiding several public buildings and other properties as part of a widespread corruption probe. An investigative judge issued arrest warrants for Costa’s chief of staff, the mayor of Sines, and three other people. The Minister of Infrastructure and the head of the country’s environmental agency are among those named as suspects. The judge is investigating alleged financial crimes related to lithium mines and plans for a green hydrogen plant and data center. Prosecutors say the Supreme Court is also examining the “use of the prime minister’s name and his intervention to unlock” the practices being probed.

