Pro-casino effort concedes defeat in second referendum in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of a proposed resort casino in Virginia’s capital city have conceded a loss in their second shot at winning voters’ approval for the project. A referendum on whether to allow the gambling and entertainment complex came before Richmond voters for a second time in Tuesday’s election. The Associated Press has not yet made a call on the ballot measure. The city narrowly rejected the proposal two years ago. The developers returned with a retooled proposal and invested around $10 million in a pro-casino campaign aimed at building support for the project. It had the backing of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney but also faced considerable opposition.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.