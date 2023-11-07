Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican David Owen held a narrow lead over Democrat Susanna Gibson in a Virginia House of Delegates race that drew attention after revelations that Gibson engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website, but the margin left the race too early to call. Gibson ran against Owen in one of the state’s most competitive districts in suburban Richmond. Gibson stayed in the race even after reports in September about her participation in livestreamed sex, which included soliciting payments from viewers in exchange for specific acts. Gibson accused Republicans of dirty politics. Even if Owen wins, Democrats won enough seats to take control of the chamber.

