Russia finalizes pullout from Cold War-era treaty and blames US and its allies for treaty’s collapse

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has finalized its pullout from a key Cold War-era security deal, more than eight years after announcing the intention to do so. The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the withdrawal was completed, without elaborating. The treaty — aimed at preventing Cold War rivals from massing forces at or near mutual borders — was signed in November 1990. It was one of several major Cold War-era treaties involving Russia and the United States that ceased to be in force in recent years. Russia suspended its participation in 2007, and in 2015 announced its intention to completely withdraw from the agreement.

