Voters in Lewiston are overcoming fear and sadness to do their civic duty after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Shootings in which 18 people were killed are on the minds of voters heading to the polls in Lewiston, Maine, where the gunman opened fire less than two weeks ago. Candidates paused their campaigns for a week after the shootings in Lewiston and campaigning was different when it resumed. Mayoral candidate Jon Connor says he and other candidates began checking in with voters to ensure they were OK rather than traditional campaigning. Lewiston voters were choosing a mayor and filling seven city council and eight school board seats. Also on the ballot were several statewide initiatives.

