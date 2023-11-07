Wisconsin GOP proposes ticket fee, smaller state contribution to Brewers stadium repair plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in the Wisconsin state Senate are proposing tweaks to their plan to help fund repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers stadium that would scale back the state’s contribution and impose a surcharge on non-baseball event tickets. The Legislature’s finance committee is set to vote on the changes Wednesday. The Assembly passed a bill in October that calls for the state to contribute $411 million. The Brewers were set to contribute $100 million. Sen. Dan Feyen’s amendment would reduce the state contribution by $36.1 million, impose a $2 surcharge on non-baseball tickets. The team’s rent payments would grow by about $10 million.

