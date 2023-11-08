At trial, man accused of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica denies hurting her

HONOLULU (AP) — A man accused of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica last year is denying hurting her during a physical altercation. Stephen Tyler Bieneman is on trial in U.S. court in Honolulu. He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault over the incident last year at McMurdo Station. He testified the woman was upset she wasn’t invited to his birthday party and charged at him when he asked her to return his nametag after she took it from his coat. Prosecutors say he put his shin on her neck and prevented her from breathing. Bieneman denies doing that.

