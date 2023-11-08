Effort to remove Michigan GOP chair builds momentum as infighting and debt plague party

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An effort to remove Kristina Karamo as the Michigan GOP’s chairwoman is being supported by some of her once loyal supporters who say she’s done little to advance the state party since being elected in February. Karamo was chosen to lead the party after an unsuccessful secretary of state campaign in 2022. The party has over $500,000 in debt according to a state GOP meeting last month and infighting has plagued the party since Karamo took over. The Michigan GOP has historically been one of the most powerful state parties in the country. A petition calling for a vote to remove Karamo began circulating last month and some close to the party estimate that nearly half of the state committee members want to remove Karamo.

