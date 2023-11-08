Ex-worker’s lawsuit alleges music mogul L.A. Reid sexually assaulted her in 2001

NEW YORK (AP) — A former worker has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Antonio “L.A.” Reid, the Grammy-winning music executive who influenced the career of artists including Pink, Usher and Mariah Carey. The suit was filed Wednesday in New York federal court. It alleges that Reid twice assaulted Drew Dixon in 2001 while he was chief executive of Arista Records. It also says he harassed her and derailed her career when she rebuffed his further advances. Reid left his position as CEO of Epic Records in 2017 after a former female assistant accused him of sexual harassment. Dixon first made her allegations public that year. An attorney who represented Reid back then did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

