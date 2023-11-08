Haley and DeSantis criticize Trump for skipping the third GOP debate and suggest he’s weakened

MIAMI (AP) — Republican presidential candidates quickly criticized Donald Trump in Wednesday’s third debate for skipping the event. Both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis suggested he was no longer the same person who won the White House. The five people onstage face new urgency to cut into Trump’s margins with the leadoff Iowa caucuses just two months away. Many of the candidates have gone after each other, hoping to break out as a viable alternative to the former president, emphasizing their differences on foreign policy. Trump again skipped the debate in Miami to instead hold his own event in a nearby suburb.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.