Skip to Content
News

Haley and DeSantis criticize Trump for skipping the third GOP debate and suggest he’s weakened

By
New
Published 5:54 PM

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Republican presidential candidates quickly criticized Donald Trump in Wednesday’s third debate for skipping the event. Both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis suggested he was no longer the same person who won the White House. The five people onstage face new urgency to cut into Trump’s margins with the leadoff Iowa caucuses just two months away. Many of the candidates have gone after each other, hoping to break out as a viable alternative to the former president, emphasizing their differences on foreign policy. Trump again skipped the debate in Miami to instead hold his own event in a nearby suburb.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content