Handful of Virginia races that will determine Democratic edge in both chambers remain uncalled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A handful of ultra-competitive Virginia legislative races remain undecided after Democrats won enough contests to take control of both the House and Senate in a blow for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Associated Press has not yet called two House races and one Senate race that will determine the final margins in each chamber. Senate Republicans conceded late Tuesday that Democrats had taken that chamber’s majority. House Republicans had not issued any kind of statement as of mid-morning Wednesday, nor had Youngkin.

