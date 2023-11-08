How LGBTQ+ prospective parents can navigate the adoption process

Adoption can be a way to build a loving family, particularly for same-sex couples, who are more likely to adopt than opposite-sex couples, according to census data. LGBTQ+ individuals and couples have options to adopt through foster care, private adoption or international adoption; however, they may face unique limitations. Start researching early to find the type of adoption that’s best for you and your family, taking into account the available support and costs. Identify ways to pay for adoption, whether through savings, government assistance or loans. Preparing ahead of time will help smooth the process until you bring your child home.

