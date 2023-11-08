Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — A federal court jury has found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica. Stephen Tyler Bieneman had stood trial this week on a charge of misdemeanor assault over an altercation last November at McMurdo Station. Bieneman testified hours before Wednesday’s verdict in court in Honolulu and denied hurting the woman. He said the woman was upset she wasn’t invited to his birthday party and charged at him when he asked her to return a nametag taken from his coat. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mohammad Khatib had disputed Bieneman’s testimony in his closing statement, saying Bieneman could have severely injured or killed the woman.