Liberal and moderate candidates take control of school boards in contentious races across US
By BROOKE SCHULTZ and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Liberal and moderate candidates have won seats in polarizing elections against social conservatives across the U.S. Candidates backed by Moms for Liberty and the 1776 Project, groups that question open discussions on race and sexuality, lost Tuesday in closely watched races in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Virginia and elsewhere. While school boards deal with nitty-gritty local issues, they have increasingly been at the center of battles over what to teach about race, gender and sexuality — and how to treat transgender students. Conservatives did fare well in school board races in Pennsylvania’s York County and in generally conservative Colorado Springs.