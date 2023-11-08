Parents of a terminally ill baby lose UK legal battle to bring her home

LONDON (AP) — A judge at Britain’s High Court has ruled that life support for a terminally ill 8-month-old baby should be withdrawn at a hospice or hospital. Wednesday’s ruling came despite efforts by the infant’s parents and the Italian government to transport her to Italy for further treatment. The parents of baby Indi Gregory, who has a rare metabolic disorder known as mitochondrial disease, have fought legal battles in a bid to continue life support for their child. But a judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully limit life-supporting invasive treatment, because continuing with the treatment would not be in the child’s best interests. The legal tussle is the latest in a series of similar cases in Britain that saw doctors and parents sparring over the treatment of terminally ill children.

