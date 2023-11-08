Prince William hopes to expand his Earthshot Prize into a global environment movement by 2030
By EILEEN NG
Associated Press
SINGAPORE (AP) — Britain’s Prince William is looking to expand his Earthshot Prize program into a global movement to bolster environmental solutions and galvanize governments to be more engaged in green sectors so that climate change would be easier to tackle. He said on Wednesday in Singapore that when the program ends in 2030, he foresees policy shifts in environmental protection and a more supportive domain for innovators. The Earthshot Prize was launched by William’s Royal Foundation charity in 2020. On Tuesday, the charity named five winners for this year in its first ceremony in Asia.