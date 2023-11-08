Trump looks to upstage the GOP debate with a rally targeting South Florida’s Cuban community

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s debate counterprogramming tour is continuing in South Florida before a friendly crowd about a half-hour’s drive from where his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination will engage in their third debate. Wednesday’s rally is an opportunity to showcase support among Latino voters in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, a community with a strong Cuban-American population where Trump remains popular enough that a City Council candidate used his image on campaign signs. Trump was joined at the rally by mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal and comedian Roseanne Barr, who led the crowd in a profane chant.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

