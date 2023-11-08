Two residents of the tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda fight the government, seeking to protect land

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — When Hurricane Irma slammed into the tiny island of Barbuda as a powerful Category 5 storm in 2017, the government evacuated the entire population. Even before many people returned, U.S. developers were allowed in and granted permission to build an airport and luxury resort that the U.N. says endangers a wetland and other fragile environments. The development has sparked a legal fight as Barbudans demand protection of their land. Two Barbudans are appearing Wednesday before the London-based Privy Council. The case is expected to set a precedent for communities fighting to protect pristine land coveted by foreign investors.

