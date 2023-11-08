US carries out airstrikes in eastern Syria targeting IRGC and Iranian-backed groups weapons storage facility

Originally Published: 08 NOV 23 17:55 ET

Updated: 08 NOV 23 17:59 ET

By Haley Britzky and Natasha Bertrand, CNN

(CNN) — The US military conducted an airstrike on a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

“This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests.”

The strike was conducted by two F-15s, Austin said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.