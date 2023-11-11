Cathedral City hosts Veterans Day ceremony

It was a morning of remembrance at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City.

City leaders, Veteran organizations and the community gathered to honor those that served in the Armed Forces, along with the fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Veterans day is a day of celebration," said Navy Veteran, Amado Cano Salinas II, "Celebrating our veterans that are alive, and their families, their spouses. They gave so much."

It was a day dedicated to remembering the brave men and women who served our nation, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Including Cathedral City’s Fallen Army Chief Warrant Officer, Suresh Krause who passed away in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.

"It's been eleven plus years, that we lost our one and only child, and it will never be the same," said Suresh Krause’s Mother, Suzette Krause Schmidt.

His mother, father and uncle remembering his legacy this Veteran's Day.

"With the events of 911, I think that really spurred him on to give back to a country, to give back to a nation that had embraced him," said Krause's Uncle, Brody Schmidt.

Salinas said he wants civilians to remember the following, "We didn't do it for money. We did for God and country. So we ask that you respect our flag."

Cathedral City Mayor, Rita Lamb helped host the ceremony, "I'm here today, partly because I'm Mayor of Cathedral City, but most importantly, because I am the daughter of a Veteran."

A representative on behalf of Congressman Ken Calvert also helped deliver a special message to one of the oldest veterans in the Coachella Valley, Marine Corporal Dorothee Irwin.

Saturday’s ceremony also remembered the 40th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.

"That truck bomb was triggered. The blast claimed lives of 220 marines 18 navy sailors, and three army combat soldiers," said Salinas.

A special letter from late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein praising the California LGBTQ+ Veterans Memorial was also read during the ceremony.