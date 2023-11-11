Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh, beating Penn State after no court ruling to lift his ban

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan played without coach Jim Harbaugh, beating No. 9 Penn State after a judge didn’t issue a ruling Saturday on the school’s attempt to temporarily lift the Big Ten Conference’s penalty against the Wolverines for a sign-stealing scheme. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said 90 minutes before kickoff that Harbaugh wouldn’t be at Beaver Stadium with the team. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as acting head coach and led the Wolverines to a 24-15 victory. Manuel says a hearing in the school’s lawsuit challenging the Big Ten’s punishment of Harbaugh is scheduled for Nov. 17.

