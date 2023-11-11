US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. European Command says a U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The command says that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations. It says the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved. The command says that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved. It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

