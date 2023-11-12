US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. European Command says that five U.S. servicepeople were killed when a military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission. The aircraft crashed on Friday evening. EUCOM said all five crew members were killed when it went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.” The military initially first announced the crash on Saturday and said that the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved. It said on Sunday that “search and rescue efforts began immediately, including nearby U.S. military aircraft and ships.”

