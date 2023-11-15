Suspect in fatal Hawaii nurse stabbing pleaded guilty last year to assaulting mental health worker

A former Hawaii psychiatric hospital patient has been indicted on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a nurse at the facility. Court records also show Tommy Kekoa Carvalho pleaded guilty to a 2020 assault of a state mental health worker. Authorities say Carvalho on Monday stabbed Justin Bautista, a nurse working at a transitional group home at the Hawaii State Hospital. The Hawaii Department of Health says Carvalho had been discharged from the hospital in August and was participating in a community transition program. Carvalho was committed to the state hospital after he was acquitted by reason of mental disease, disorder or defect in a 2016 terroristic threatening case.

