A Ghana reparations summit agrees on a global fund to compensate Africans for the slave trade

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Delegates at a reparations summit in Ghana have agreed to establish a Global Reparation Fund to push for overdue compensation for millions of Africans enslaved centuries ago during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The agreement announced Thursday adds to the growing demands for reparations after about 12 million Africans were forcefully taken by European nations from the 16th to the 19th century and enslaved on plantations that built wealth at the price of misery. Delegates to the conference in Accra did not say how such a reparation fund would operate. A report by a special U.N. forum said people of African descent continue to be victims of systemic discrimination and it supported reparations as “a cornerstone of justice in the 21st century.”

