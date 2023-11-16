Families of 5 Minnesota men killed by police sue agency to force release of investigation files

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The families of five Minnesota men who were killed by police officers have announced a lawsuit to force the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to release its investigative files on their deaths, saying the state agency has failed to comply with Minnesota’s open records law. The lawsuit says that once the investigation is complete and a prosecutor decides not to charge the officers, the data legally should be turned over to the families within 10 days of them requesting it. Prosecutors in all five cases cleared the officers. But the lawsuit says the BCA still hasn’t met its obligations to the families.

