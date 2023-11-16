Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen

BERLIN (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in Berlin on a short visit to Germany as the two countries’ stances on the war between Israel and Hamas are poles apart. Erdogan on Friday is due to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Turkey is viewed as an awkward but essential partner in Germany, which is home to more than 3 million people with Turkish roots. It’s a NATO ally that also is important in efforts to control the flow of refugees and migrants to Europe, but there have been tensions in recent years over a variety of issues. This visit is overshadowed by a growing chasm between the two countries’ stance on events following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

