Turkish parliamentary committee delays decision on Sweden’s NATO membership bid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee has opened a debate on Sweden’s bid to join NATO but adjourned proceedings without a decision. It was not immediately clear when the discussions on Sweden’s accession protocol would resume or reach the general assembly for the last stage of the legislative process. Turkey has stalled ratifying Sweden’s membership in NATO, accusing the country of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security. Turkey has also been angered by a series of anti-Turkish and anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden. Ankara lifted its objection to Sweden’s bid after Stockholm pledged deeper cooperation with Turkey on counterterrorism and to support Turkey’s ambition to revive its EU membership bid.

