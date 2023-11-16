U.S. applications for jobless claims rise as labor market begins to show some signs of cooling

More Americans filed for jobless claims last week, and while the labor market remains broadly healthy, there have been recent signs that it may finally be cooling. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 13,000 to 231,000 for the week ending Nov. 11, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the most in three months. Overall, 1.87 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 4, about 32,000 more than the previous week and the most in almost two years. It was the sixth straight week that continuing claims rose.

