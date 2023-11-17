Japan and China agree to work on stable relationship, though only vague promises in seafood dispute
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials say Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to build a stable and constructive relationship, but they achieved only a vague agreement on easing a dispute over a Chinese ban on Japanese seafood. Kishida said after a 65-minute meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco that they agreed to “find ways to resolve the dispute through meetings and dialogue in a constructive manner” and would convene a meeting of scientific experts. He gave no details. Kishida had demanded that China immediately lift its ban on Japanese seafood, in place since the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant began discharging treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on Aug. 24.