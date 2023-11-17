LeDee powers San Diego State past Saint Mary’s 79-54

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 25 points as San Diego State beat Saint Mary’s 79-54 in the Main Event at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

LeDee added eight rebounds for the Aztecs (3-1). Reese Waters shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Micah Parrish shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Mitchell Saxen led the Gaels (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Joshua Jefferson added 12 points and four assists. Aidan Mahaney also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.