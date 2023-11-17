Liberian President George Weah concedes defeat after provisional results show challenger won runoff

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian President George Weah has conceded defeat after nearly complete provisional results showed challenger Joseph Boakai won this week’s runoff election. In an address to the nation late Friday, Weah said that “the Liberian people have spoken and we have heard their voice.” He urged his supporters to follow his example and accept the results. But he didn’t rule out a future career in politics, saying that “our time will come again.” The 57-year-old former international soccer star was elected in 2017 when he easily defeated Boakai. But his popularity has declined over the past six years amid the country’s economic struggles.

