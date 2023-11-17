More than 240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after they are twice refused by residents

ACEH UTARA, Indonesia (AP) — Some 240 Rohingya Muslims, including women and children, are afloat off the coast of Indonesia after two attempts to land were rejected by local residents. Officials said the boat most recently tried to land in Aceh Utara district, in Indonesia’s Aceh province, on Thursday afternoon, but left a few hours later. It is the fourth boat to reach Indonesia’s northernmost province since Tuesday. Three others arrived in a different district and were allowed to land. The Rohingya set out from overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. Indonesia says the help it has offered has been exploited by people smugglers.

