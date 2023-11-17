Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami warning

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines. There are no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, and no tsunami warning is in effect. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake measured magnitude 6.7 and was located 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines. It says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology measured the quake at magnitude 7.2 and said it was only 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Shallow earthquakes are more likely to cause damage on the Earth’s surface. The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.