Shooter kills 1 before being fatally shot by trooper at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a shooter killed one person Friday in the lobby of New Hampshire’s psychiatric hospital and then was fatally shot by a state trooper. The shooter and victim were not identified and further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state’s only psychiatric hospital, located near state’s capital city. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says in a statement the scene been contained. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.”