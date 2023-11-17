Shooter kills 1 before being fatally shot by trooper at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a shooter killed one person Friday in the lobby of New Hampshire’s psychiatric hospital and then was fatally shot by a state trooper. The shooter and victim were not identified and further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state’s only psychiatric hospital, located near state’s capital city. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says in a statement the scene been contained. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.