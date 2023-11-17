Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up ‘smoke.’ It caught some of his fans off guard

NEW YORK (AP) — Hip hop legend and marijuana aficionado Snoop Dogg says he’s going to stop smoking. In message posted to social media, the rapper and entrepreneur asked fans to respect his privacy at this time. He didn’t provide many details on the announcement, and representatives did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment. But that didn’t stop ample speculation from fans, many of whom were caught off guard by Snoop’s decision in the comments. Some wondered if the 52-year-old would switch to another form of marijuana or announce a new business-related or marketing venture down the road. Others applauded the announcement and suggested Snoop may have chosen to stop smoking for his own personal health.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.