Tropical disturbance hits western Caribbean, causing flooding in Jamaica and Haiti
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A tropical disturbance is moving across the western Caribbean and has knocked out power to thousands in Jamaica as it causes landslides and floods. The disturbance was about 85 miles northeast of Montego Bay, Jamaicaa, on Friday night, with top winds of 35 mph. It was moving northeast at 17 mph. Forecasters had said earlier in the day that the disturbance could become a tropical cyclone, but late Friday they said that was now considered unlikely, though they warn its rains remain a danger. The disturbance is expected to move across southeast Cuba during the night and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.