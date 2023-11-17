Tropical disturbance hits western Caribbean, unleashing floods and landslides in Jamaica

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A potential tropical cyclone is moving across the western Caribbean and has knocked out power to thousands in Jamaica as it unleashes landslides and floods. The disturbance was located about 195 miles west-southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba on Friday with top winds of 35 mph. It was moving northeast at 17 mph. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Haiti, the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The disturbance was expected to move across southeast Cuba early Saturday and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

