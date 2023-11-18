Cheers! A bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record $2.7 million at auction

LONDON (AP) — A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as “the most sought-after” in the world has sold for almost 2.2 million pounds ($2.7 million). The price is an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits. The Macallan Adami 1926 sold at Sotheby’s in London on Saturday after a bidding war between would-be buyers on the phone and in the room. Just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986 after being aged in sherry casks for 60 years. Another one of the 40 bottles was sold by Sotheby’s in 2019 for almost 1.5 million pounds, until Saturday a record for wine or spirits.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.