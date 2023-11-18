Estonia’s Kallas is reelected to lead party despite a scandal over husband’s Russia business ties

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s ruling Reform Party has reelected Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as its chairperson and confirmed her staying on as the Baltic nation’s leader. Kallas was the only candidate for the party leadership post despite widespread calls by opposition parties and voters for her to resign over a scandal involving her husband’s business dealings in Russia. Two-thirds of the 931 delegates who voted at a Reform Party meeting on Saturday supported her. Under Kallas’ leadership, the party scored an overwhelming victory in Estonia’s March general election. Her domestic popularity crashed in August after Estonian media reported that her husband had remained a shareholder in a company which continued operating in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

